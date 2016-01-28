(Refiles to clarify family name of Chinese man)
WASHINGTON Jan 27 A Chinese man charged with
conspiracy to steal high-tech U.S. corn seeds pleaded guilty in
federal court in Iowa on Wednesday for participating in the
theft of the patented seeds with the intention of transporting
them to China, court documents show.
Federal authorities began investigating Mo Hailong, 46, for
conspiring to steal corn seeds from DuPont Pioneer and
Monsanto after DuPont security staff noticed his
suspicious activity.
Mo was employed as director of a Chinese conglomerate that
runs a corn seed subsidiary.
Mo's sister, Mo Yun, who was charged with trying to steal
patented U.S. seeds in July 2014, is married to the founder and
chairman of the conglomerate.
Mo will be sentenced at a later date. As part of his plea
agreement, he will not be sentenced to more than five years in
prison.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Andrew Hay)