(Adds background, comments from Justice Dept. officials)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON, April 5 The U.S. Justice Department
on Tuesday unveiled a pilot program designed to encourage
companies to self-report violations of foreign bribery laws in
return for reduced penalties.
The Justice Department is taking steps to increase
enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by hiring
additional prosecutors in its FCPA unit and launching squads at
the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Assistant Attorney General Leslie Caldwell said the pilot
program, which will run for one year, provides a clear road map
that will help the public and companies better understand how
and why some companies may face stricter penalties than others.
Caldwell said that a failure to promptly self-report and
correct FCPA violations could lead to more severe results.
Under the pilot program, which spells out new guidance for
prosecutors, companies that choose to self-report and remediate
problems will be eligible for a full range of credit, including
a reduction of up to 50 percent below the low end of the fines
outlined in federal sentencing guidelines.
Other benefits can include not being required to hire an
independent monitor and, in some cases, potentially avoiding
prosecution altogether, Justice Department officials said.
Generally, companies which self-report violations of the
FCPA are already more likely to face less stringent penalties in
exchange for their cooperation.
However, under the new program, companies that decide to
wait first before reporting will no longer be eligible for the
full range of credit.
"It draws a clear distinction between credit that you can be
eligible for for voluntary self-disclosure as opposed to
companies that may decide to wait to see if they get caught, and
then cooperate," said Andrew Weissmann, the chief of the
department's Fraud Section.
Tuesday's announcement builds on a policy announced last
fall which called on prosecutors to take steps to hold
individuals more accountable. That policy said that companies
which wish to receive cooperation credit must also turn over
information about culpable individuals.
The new FCPA pilot program came just a few months after the
Securities and Exchange Commission unveiled its own new FCPA
cooperation policy, in which companies can only be eligible for
deferred or non-prosecution agreements if they self-report.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)