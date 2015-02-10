NEW YORK Feb 10 The U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday that it reached a settlement in its first-ever discrimination case against auto dealers who also finance the purchase of used cars.

Two so-called "buy here, pay here" dealerships in Charlotte, North Carolina, Auto Fare Inc and Southeastern Auto Corp, agreed to set aside $225,000 to reimburse African-American clients who prosecutors said were intentionally targeted for predatory loans. The companies also agreed to changes to their lending practices, including limits on projected monthly payments and interest rates and disclosures of devices that automatically and remotely shut off cars of delinquent borrowers.

Auto Fare and Southeastern did not admit to any improper conduct as part of the settlement and decided to settle because the costs of ongoing litigation were too great given the size of the business, said defense attorney James Wyatt.

Though the amounts are small, Tuesday's action signaled prosecutors' emphasis on enforcing fair-lending laws in automotive finance.

"Combating discrimination in all segments of the auto lending market is, and will remain, a top priority for the Civil Rights Division," said Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Vanita Gupta in a statement.

American Honda Finance Corp, the U.S. lending arm of Honda Motor Co Ltd said in December that it was preparing to be charged with fair lending violations around auto loans made through auto dealerships.

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is also stepping up enforcement of "buy here, pay here" auto lenders. DriveTime Automotive Group Inc of Phoenix, Arizona agreed to an $8 million fine as part of the regulator's first action against that type of lender in November 2014.

"Buy here, pay here" lenders accounted for 6.5 percent of the auto loan market in the third quarter of 2014, compared to the 35.4 percent market share of banks, according to Experian Automotive. Around 70 percent of their loans went to subprime borrowers in that period compared to around 13 percent of banks' auto loans. (Editing by Bernard Orr)