WASHINGTON May 7 U.S. Drug Enforcement
Administration agents served hundreds of search and arrest
warrants in at least 25 states on Wednesday as part of a
crackdown on synthetic drug producers and distributors, the
Associated Press reported.
A DEA official confirmed to Reuters that the agency is
involved in an operation targeting synthetic drugs.
Synthetic drugs include blends of marijuana and drugs known
as bath salts and Molly, and they are known to have dangerously
unpredictable effects on consumers who are usually unaware of
the levels of mind-altering chemicals in each blend.
The DEA has increased its scrutiny over the drugs since they
gained popularity around 2010.
Wednesday's raids were conducted in Alabama, Florida, New
Mexico and other states, the Associated Press reported.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott)