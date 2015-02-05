(Adds prosecutors' claims)
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON Feb 5 A U.S. judge on Thursday
rejected an agreement by Dutch company Fokker Services B.V. to
pay $10.5 million to resolve criminal charges it illegally
shipped aircraft parts to Iran, Sudan and Myanmar, describing it
as "grossly disproportionate" given the seriousness of the
company's actions.
The ruling from U.S. District Judge Richard Leon in
Washington comes as critics have questioned whether the U.S.
Justice Department overuses so-called deferred prosecution
agreements to resolve allegations of corporate misconduct, and
whether judges should have greater oversight of such deals.
Prosecutors agreed last June to defer and ultimately drop
charges that Fokker sent more than 1,000 parts, technology and
services to sanctioned countries between 2005 and 2010 without
first obtaining a license, as long as the company abided by the
terms of the pact.
The Justice Department cited the company's efforts to
disclose the conduct, improve its compliance program, and
discipline employees as reasons for the lenient treatment.
In the Thursday ruling, Leon said he did not find those
reasons sufficient, given the company earned millions of dollars
from illegal transactions, the majority of which were with Iran,
and that no related individuals were prosecuted.
The U.S. Attorney's office in Washington, which brought the
case, had argued that the company was in dire financial straits
and that the total $21 million in penalties--more than three
times the company's $5.9 million in pretax profit from the
misconduct--represented the outer limit of what the company
could pay.
Leon said he was open to considering a modified version of
the agreement.
"While I do not discount Fokker Services' cooperation and
voluntary disclosure or, for that matter, its precarious
financial situation...I cannot help but conclude that the
presented here is grossly disproportionate to the
gravity of Fokker Services' conduct in a post-9/11 world," Leon
wrote.
A lawyer for Fokker and a spokesman for the U.S. Attorney's
office said both parties were reviewing the opinion.
New York federal judge Jed Rakoff touched off a related
debate when he rejected a 2011 agreement between Citigroup and
securities regulators meant to resolve allegations the bank
misled investors on a mortgage deal.
Rakoff said the practice of letting Citigroup neither admit
nor deny the allegations left him unable to determine if the
settlement was adequate, but an appeals court overturned him and
Rakoff last August reluctantly approved the deal.
The case is USA v Fokker Services B.V. 13-121 in the U.S.
District Court for the District of Columbia
