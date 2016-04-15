WASHINGTON, April 15 Renata Hesse, who has been
in the midst of enforcing antitrust law during a surge of
aggressive corporate dealmaking, has been named to head the
Justice Department's Antitrust Division, U.S. Attorney General
Loretta Lynch said on Friday.
"She (Hesse) has played a key role in some of the most
challenging antitrust cases brought by the department in the
last 15 years," Lynch said in a statement. "I am confident that,
under her guidance, the Antitrust Division will continue to
excel in its work to ensure free and fair markets and to protect
American consumers."
Hesse replaces Bill Baer, who was promoted to acting
associate attorney general to replace the outgoing Stuart Delery
as of Sunday.
She was most recently a deputy assistant attorney general in
the division. Her promotion is effective as of Sunday.
Hesse, who has previously served as acting assistant
attorney general for antitrust, also did a stint at the Federal
Communications Commission, where she oversaw the FCC
investigation of AT&T Corp's proposed purchase of T-Mobile
USA. The government challenged that deal in court and
it was scuttled in 2011.
The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission, which
share the work of ensuring that proposed mergers are legal under
antitrust law, face a large number of complicated high value
deals.
Two of the most controversial deals under review are health
insurance mergers. Anthem Inc announced its proposed
$47 billion acquisition of Cigna Corp last July, the same
month that Aetna Inc said it planned to buy Humana Inc
for $37 billion.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by G Crosse)