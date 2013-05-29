By Lawrence Hurley
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 29 Two Republican lawmakers
asked U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder on Wednesday to clarify
testimony he gave Congress this month about his role in the
targeting of journalists in a leak probe.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia
and colleague James Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin sent a letter to
Holder saying recent media reports "appear to be at odds with
your sworn testimony."
At the May 15 hearing, Holder said he had never been
involved in any decision to pursue a criminal investigation of a
journalist and said it would not be "wise policy" to do so.
Last week, news outlets reported that Holder had approved a
decision to seek a search warrant for Fox News email records as
part of a leak investigation. Reuters later reported Holder
signed off on a subpoena for telephone records as well.
The Fox News reporter involved, James Rosen, was described
as a "co-conspirator" by investigators, but was not charged.
The House Republicans asked Holder for a "full and accurate
account of your involvement in and approval of these search
warrants."
Rosen reported in 2009 that U.S. intelligence officials
believed North Korea would conduct more nuclear tests in
response to U.N. sanctions. Stephen Kim, a former State
Department analyst suspected of being Rosen's source, faces
trial on charges he violated an anti-espionage law.
The Republicans' letter asks Holder to give a detailed
account of his role and to respond to eight questions, including
whether the Justice Department ever intended to prosecute Rosen.
A Justice spokesman was not available for comment.
U.S. Representative John Conyers, the ranking Democrat on
the Judiciary Committee, said in a statement that Holder had
been "forthright and did not mislead the committee."
