(Updates with Justice Department comment, paragraph 6)
By Lawrence Hurley and David Ingram
WASHINGTON May 29 Two Republican lawmakers
asked U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder on Wednesday to clarify
testimony he gave Congress this month about his role in the
targeting of journalists in a leak probe.
House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte of Virginia
and colleague James Sensenbrenner of Wisconsin sent a letter to
Holder saying recent media reports "appear to be at odds with
your sworn testimony."
At the May 15 hearing, Holder said he had never been
involved in any decision to pursue a criminal investigation of a
journalist and said it would not be "wise policy" to do so.
Last week, news outlets reported that Holder had approved a
decision to seek a search warrant for Fox News email records as
part of a leak investigation. Reuters later reported Holder
signed off on a subpoena for telephone records as well.
The Fox News reporter involved, James Rosen, was described
as a "co-conspirator" by investigators, but was not charged.
A Justice Department official said the department had
received the Republicans' letter and planned to show that
Holder's testimony was consistent with the facts.
In a defense of Holder, White House spokesman Jay Carney
said that Holder had testified truthfully. Carney told reporters
at a briefing on Wednesday there was an "extremely large
distinction" between describing a reporter as a co-conspirator
and charging him with a crime.
Carney said there are no plans to prosecute Rosen.
President Barack Obama "absolutely" has confidence in Holder
to continue as the chief U.S. law enforcement officer, he said.
Concern from journalists and free speech advocates last week
prompted Obama to order a review of Justice Department
procedures governing investigations that involve reporters. Many
of those procedures predate email.
On Thursday, as part of the review, Holder was scheduled to
begin a series of meetings with Washington news bureau chiefs to
allow them to air concerns and exchange ideas. Later meetings
were being planned for news executives and lawyers, and for
government intelligence and law enforcement officials, according
to a Justice Department statement.
'FULL AND ACCURATE ACCOUNT'
The letter on Wednesday from House Republicans focused not
on the wider review but on the searches of Rosen's materials. It
asked Holder for a "full and accurate account of your
involvement in and approval of these search warrants."
Rosen reported in 2009 that U.S. intelligence officials
believed North Korea would conduct more nuclear tests in
response to U.N. sanctions. Stephen Kim, a former State
Department analyst suspected of being Rosen's source, faces
trial on charges he violated an anti-espionage law.
The Republicans' letter asks Holder to give a detailed
account of his role and to respond to eight questions, including
whether the Justice Department ever intended to prosecute Rosen.
U.S. Representative John Conyers, the ranking Democrat on
the Judiciary Committee, said in a statement that Holder had
been "forthright and did not mislead the committee."
(Additional reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Howard
Goller and David Storey)