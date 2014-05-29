BRIEF-Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core legacy hotel
* Condor Hospitality Trust announces sale of non-core legacy hotel
WASHINGTON May 29 The U.S. Justice Department sued technology company CA Inc. and accused it of overcharging the federal government on a contract to provide software licenses, maintenance, training and consulting services, the agency said on Thursday.
CA entered into the contract in 2002, the DOJ said. (Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Great American Capital Partners -co and KKR Capital Markets entered into agreement with Sears Canada to provide C$300 million senior secured term loan