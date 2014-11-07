(Recasts with White House comment, details about Lynch)
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON Nov 7 President Barack Obama is
expected to pick Brooklyn prosecutor Loretta Lynch for his next
attorney general, CNN reported on Friday, a move that would give
the top U.S. law enforcement role to a low-key prosecutor with
deep experience in both civil rights and corporate fraud cases.
Lynch, 55, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New
York, would be the first African-American woman to hold the job
if nominated by Obama and confirmed by the Senate.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama had yet to
decide on his nominee. Asked about reports that a decision could
come soon, he said he had no specific details on timing but that
no announcement was planned on Friday.
Sources close to the Obama administration told Reuters that
Lynch was a top contender to replace outgoing Attorney General
Eric Holder, who announced in September that he would resign.
The sources said they expected that if Lynch were selected,
she would generate little controversy, making for a smooth
Senate confirmation process.
Her nomination would be one of the first big changes for
Obama to announce after Republicans won control of the Senate in
congressional elections on Tuesday. Lynch was one of several
candidates Holder had recommended to succeed him.
Lynch emerged as a leading contender after a previous top
choice, former White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, pulled out
of consideration amid concerns her involvement in controversial
Obama administration decisions could complicate her
confirmation.
HOLDER'S ROCKY TENURE
Holder, one of Obama's closest allies, has had a rocky
tenure as attorney general. He clashed frequently with
congressional Republicans over gun control, same-sex marriage,
and a desire to try terrorism suspects in civilian instead of
military courts.
In one 2011 email released earlier this week, Holder
referred to Republican members of the House Oversight Committee
chaired by Darrell Issa as "Issa and his idiot cronies."
A Greensboro, North Carolina, native, Lynch earned her
college and law degrees at Harvard, worked in the Brooklyn U.S.
Attorney's office between 1990 and 2001, and served in the top
post from 1999-2001 and since 2010.
Lynch developed a close relationship with Holder through her
work on the attorney general's advisory committee, which she has
chaired since the beginning of 2013.
In her first stint in the U.S. Attorney's office she oversaw
the prosecution of New York police officers who were convicted
in connection with the torture of Haitian immigrant Abner
Louima, an incident that became a national symbol for police
brutality.
More recently, her office has brought several high-profile
cases, including the indictment, in April, of Republican U.S.
Representative Michael Grimm for fraud.
Her office has worked closely with Justice Department
headquarters on several big corporate fraud cases, and helped
investigate Citigroup Inc over shoddy mortgage securities
the bank sold, which led the bank to enter into a $7 billion
settlement in July.
Lynch's office also was involved in the December 2012 $1.2
billion accord with HSBC over the bank's lapses in its
anti-money laundering controls.
Prosecutors in Brooklyn are also investigating a member of
Putin's inner circle, Gennady Timchenko, in connection with an
oil trading and money laundering probe.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Rampton, Susan Heavey and
Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott and Howard Goller)