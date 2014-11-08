(New throughout with announcement)
By Aruna Viswanatha and Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Nov 7 President Barack Obama will
nominate Brooklyn federal prosecutor Loretta Lynch to replace
the retiring Eric Holder as U.S. attorney general and if
confirmed, she would become the first black woman to serve in
the post, the White House said on Friday.
The 55-year-old North Carolina native and Harvard-trained
lawyer has deep experience in both civil rights and corporate
fraud cases. Lynch is known for a low-key personality and
stirred little controversy during two tenures as U.S. Attorney
for the Eastern District of New York.
Her nomination requires Senate confirmation. The Senate
twice previously has voted to confirm her to federal prosecutor
jobs, the last time in 2010.
In a statement, White House spokesman Josh Earnest called
Lynch "a strong, independent prosecutor" and said Obama would
formally announce her nomination to be the nation's top law
enforcement official at an event in the White House Roosevelt
Room on Saturday.
Obama, the first black U.S. president, named Holder as the
first black attorney general in 2009. Holder announced in
September that he would resign. With Holder leaving after six
years on the job, Obama picked Lynch, who is not a member of the
president's inner circle, as the first black woman for the job.
Sources close to the Obama administration said they expect
Lynch will generate little controversy, making for a smooth
Senate confirmation process.
The top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, Chuck
Grassley, said she will "will receive a very fair, but thorough,
vetting" by the panel. "I'm hopeful that her tenure, if
confirmed, will restore confidence in the Attorney General as a
politically independent voice for the American people," Grassley
said.
Her nomination would be one of the first big changes for
Obama to announce after Republicans won control of the Senate in
congressional elections on Tuesday. Lynch was one of several
candidates Holder had recommended to succeed him.
Lynch emerged as a leading contender after a previous top
choice, former White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, pulled out
of consideration amid concerns her involvement in controversial
Obama administration decisions could complicate her
confirmation.
Holder, one of Obama's closest allies, has had a rocky
tenure as attorney general. He clashed frequently with
congressional Republicans over gun control, same-sex marriage,
and a desire to try terrorism suspects in civilian instead of
military courts.
In one 2011 email released earlier this week, Holder
referred to Republican members of the House Oversight Committee
chaired by Darrell Issa as "Issa and his idiot cronies."
Lynch, born in Greensboro, North Carolina, Lynch earned her
college and law degrees at Harvard, worked in the Brooklyn U.S.
Attorney's office between 1990 and 2001, and served in the top
post from 1999-2001 and since 2010.
She developed a close relationship with Holder through her
work on the attorney general's advisory committee, which she has
chaired since the beginning of 2013.
In her first stint in the U.S. Attorney's office she worked
on the prosecution of New York police officers who were
convicted in connection with the torture of Haitian immigrant
Abner Louima, an incident that became a national symbol for
police brutality.
More recently, her office has brought several high-profile
cases, including the indictment, in April, of Republican U.S.
Representative Michael Grimm for fraud.
Her office has worked closely with Justice Department
headquarters on several big corporate fraud cases, and helped
investigate Citigroup Inc over shoddy mortgage securities
the bank sold, which led the bank to enter into a $7 billion
settlement in July.
Lynch's office also was involved in the December 2012 $1.2
billion accord with HSBC over the bank's lapses in its
anti-money laundering controls.
Prosecutors in Brooklyn are also investigating a member of
Putin's inner circle, Gennady Timchenko, in connection with an
oil trading and money laundering probe.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey and Julia Edwards;
Writing by Will Dunham; Editing by Sandra Maler)