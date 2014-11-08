(Adds Lynch's background, Senate reaction, quotes)
By Aruna Viswanatha and Jeff Mason
WASHINGTON Nov 8 President Barack Obama on
Saturday picked Brooklyn federal prosecutor Loretta Lynch to be
the next U.S. attorney general, signaling a change in style but
a continuation of the law enforcement priorities the
administration has pursued.
If confirmed, Lynch, 55, would be the first black woman to
serve in the post, bringing with her a family history that
stretches back generations to great-great-grandparents who were
slaves.
Obama said he hoped the Senate would not delay in confirming
Lynch, who he said had distinguished herself as tough and fair
in her two stints as the U.S. attorney in the Eastern District
of New York.
Lynch would replace Eric Holder, the first black attorney
general, who has held the job since Obama took office in 2009.
She was among several candidates Holder had recommended to
succeed him.
Obama's selection of Lynch is a departure from his tendency
to put candidates with whom he has a long personal history into
top jobs. It is the first major personnel change he has
announced since Republicans won control of the Senate in
congressional elections on Tuesday. Holder said in September
that he planned to step down.
Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who is slated to
become majority leader, said Lynch should be considered by the
new Republican-controlled body next year.
"Ms. Lynch will receive fair consideration by the Senate.
And her nomination should be considered in the new Congress
through regular order," he said in a statement.
Holder, one of Obama's closest allies, has had a rocky
tenure as attorney general. He clashed frequently with
congressional Republicans over gun control, same-sex marriage,
and a desire to try terrorism suspects in civilian rather than
military courts.
In one 2011 email released earlier this week, Holder
referred to Republican members of the House Oversight Committee
chaired by Darrell Issa as "Issa and his idiot cronies".
LITTLE CONTROVERSY
Lynch, a Harvard-trained lawyer from North Carolina, has
stirred little controversy during her decades as a prosecutor.
"I've worked with her on and off for almost 25 years, and
I've never seen her lose her temper," said Alan Vinegrad, who
worked as Lynch's chief assistant and is now a lawyer at
Covington & Burling.
The next attorney general will face many challenges,
including managing counter-terror initiatives aimed at Islamic
State militants, balancing privacy rights against government
surveillance efforts, and deciding whether to bring charges in
connection with the shooting death of an unarmed black teenager
by a white police officer in Ferguson, Missouri.
Lynch's deep experience in civil rights, terrorism and
corporate fraud cases, and her work leading a committee that
advises the attorney general on policy issues, could result in
continuity with Holder.
Holder has built much of his legacy on trying more terrorism
suspects in federal courts, and on civil rights issues, as he
has pushed to enforce civil and voting rights laws and to reduce
sentences for low-level drug offenders.
Since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Lynch's office handled
more terrorism prosecutions than most other offices in the
country, including the prosecution of three men, two of whom
plead guilty and a third who was convicted at trial, in
connection with a plot to stage suicide attacks on the New York
subways in 2009. Her office also prosecuted another man who
pleaded guilty in 2013 to trying to bomb the New York Federal
Reserve.
"Loretta might be the only lawyer in America who battles
mobsters and drug lords and terrorists and still has the
reputation for being a charming 'people person,'" Obama said in
announcing the nomination.
Lynch has also spoken of her family of preachers, including
her grandfather, who hid black people unjustly pursued by a
local sheriff under his floorboards. Her great-great
grandfather, she has said, was a free black man in North
Carolina who re-entered bondage in order to marry her
great-great grandmother, who was enslaved.
"I will work every day to safeguard our citizens, our
liberties, our rights, and this great nation which have given so
much to me and my family," said Lynch, whose married name is
Hargrove.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Jeff Mason and Jessica Dye;
Editing by Bill Trott and Stephen Powell)