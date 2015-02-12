WASHINGTON Feb 12 A Senate panel delayed a vote
on Thursday on President Barack Obama's pick for his next
attorney general as Republicans demanded more answers to their
questions from career prosecutor Loretta Lynch.
Several Republicans have voiced support for Lynch, who is
now the U.S. attorney in Brooklyn, and she is expected to
ultimately win confirmation, but it is unclear how long that
will take.
Senate Judiciary Committee chair Chuck Grassley said he
would honor several requests to hold the nomination until the
next committee meeting.
At a Jan. 28 hearing, Lynch sought to make a clean break
from the testy relationship her predecessor had with Congress,
while supporting the legality of the administration's
controversial actions to ease the threat of deportation for
millions of undocumented immigrants.
Lawmakers face a Feb. 27 deadline to fund the Department of
Homeland Security, and Republicans have sought to fund the
agency without providing money to implement the new immigration
order. But Democrats have resisted such efforts.
Senators submitted dozens of additional questions to Lynch
in writing about her differences with Attorney General Eric
Holder, the immigration order, and a range of granular topics
related to the Justice Department, which she responded to in a
220-page document earlier this week.
Grassley said on Thursday he was unhappy with some of those
responses, and wanted time to press her further.
"I know that there's a lot of pressure to answer these
questions quickly but that doesn't excuse the incomplete
answers," he said.
Louisiana Republican David Vitter said he had asked for
Lynch's nomination to be held while he examined a 2012 agreement
her office entered into with HSBC Holdings Plc. The
agreement required the bank to pay more than $1 billion, but
allowed it to avoid charges it failed to stop hundreds of
millions of dollars in illegal drug money from flowing through
the bank and the U.S. financial system.
That settlement has received renewed attention after media
reports of a second investigation into the bank's Swiss unit,
which allegedly helped wealthy clients evade taxes in their home
countries by hiding money in Switzerland.
The committee is expected to take up Lynch's nomination
again at its next business meeting later this month.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha and Diane Bartz; Editing by Tom
Brown)