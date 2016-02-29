WASHINGTON Feb 29 U.S. Attorney General Loretta
Lynch said on Monday that she hopes Apple Inc. will
still comply with the court order by a federal judge in
California to unlock the iPhone used by one of the San
Bernardino shooters.
In an interview with Fox News, Lynch also weighed in on the
Hillary Clinton email investigation, national security and the
possibility that she could be nominated to the Supreme Court.
"I haven't had those conversations. I'm very happy with my
job," Lynch said on the possibility of receiving a Supreme Court
nomination.
