By Roberta Rampton and Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Jan 17 President Barack Obama on
Tuesday shortened the prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the
former U.S. military intelligence who was responsible for a 2010
leak of classified materials to anti-secrecy group WikiLeaks,
the biggest such breach in U.S. history.
A White House official said there was no connection between
Manning's commutation and renewed U.S. government concern about
WikiLeaks actions during last year's presidential election, or a
promise by its founder Julian Assange to accept extradition if
Manning was freed.
Manning has been a focus of a worldwide debate on government
secrecy since she provided more than 700,000 documents, videos,
diplomatic cables and battlefield accounts to WikiLeaks - a leak
for which she was sentenced to serve 35 years in prison.
Obama, in one of his final acts before leaving office,
reduced her sentence to seven years, angering some Republicans.
"This is just outrageous," House of Representatives Speaker
Paul Ryan said in a statement. Ryan said the decision was a
"dangerous precedent" for those who leak materials about
national security.
"Chelsea Manning's treachery put American lives at risk and
exposed some of our nation's most sensitive secrets," Ryan said.
Manning was working as an intelligence analyst in Baghdad in
2010 when she gave WikiLeaks a trove of diplomatic cables and
battlefield accounts that included a 2007 gunsight video of a
U.S. Apache helicopter firing at suspected insurgents in Iraq,
killing a dozen people including two Reuters news staff.
Republican Senator Tom Cotton said the leak endangered
troops, intelligence officers, diplomats and allies.
"We ought not treat a traitor like a martyr," Cotton said.
TOOK RESPONSIBILITY
Manning, formerly known as U.S. Army Private First Class
Bradley Manning, was born male but revealed after being
convicted of espionage that she identifies as a woman. The White
House said her sentence would end on May 17 this year.
Manning, who twice tried to kill herself last year and has
struggled to cope as a transgender woman in the Fort
Leavenworth, Kansas, men's military prison, accepted
responsibility for leaking the material - a factor that fed into
Obama's decision, a White House official told reporters,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
The official said Obama's decision was rooted in Manning's
sentence being longer than sentences given to others who had
committed comparable crimes. Obama, who leaves office on Friday
and is scheduled to give his final press conference on
Wednesday, is expected to discuss his decision then.
WikiLeaks also published emails in the weeks leading up to
the Nov. 8 presidential election that U.S. intelligence agencies
have concluded that Russian intelligence agencies hacked from
the Democratic National Committee and the accounts of leading
Democrats, part of a campaign to influence the election.
But Obama's decision had nothing to do with the latest
WikiLeaks controversy, the White House official said.
"The president's decision to grant clemency and offer
commutation to Chelsea Manning was not influenced in any way by
public comments from Assange or the WikiLeaks organization," a
White House official said on a conference call with reporters.
A WikiLeaks tweet on Tuesday quoted Assange as saying:
"Thank you to everyone who campaigned for Chelsea Manning's
clemency. Your courage & determination made the impossible
possible."
Assange has been holed up at Ecuador's London embassy since
2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden for the investigation of
allegations, which he denies, that he committed rape in 2010. He
has said he fears extradition from Sweden to the United States,
where there is an open criminal investigation into the
activities of WikiLeaks.
Civil rights groups praised the move, calling it overdue.
"Chelsea Manning exposed serious abuses, and as a result her
own human rights have been violated by the U.S. government for
years," said Margaret Huang, executive director of Amnesty
International USA.
STUXNET
Obama also pardoned retired U.S. Marine Corps general James
Cartwright who pleaded guilty in October to making false
statements to the FBI during an investigation into leaks of
classified information.
The aggressive prosecution of Cartwright, who last served as
vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, sent shockwaves
through the Pentagon.
He lied during questioning by the FBI over a book written by
a New York Times reporter that exposed a malicious computer
software program known as "Stuxnet" designed to disrupt Iran's
nuclear program. Cartwright denied being the source of the leak.
Obama weighed Cartwright's service along with his motive
when making the decision, the White House official said, noting
Cartwright had not divulged material that the journalist was not
already aware of, and that his conversations were focused on
preventing the publication of material that could hurt national
security.
"It's clear in this case ... that General Cartwright's
motive was different than most people who are facing charges of
leaking classified information to a journalist," the official
said.
Manning was among 209 commutations granted by Obama on
Tuesday and Cartwright was among 64 pardons.
In total, Obama has commuted sentence for 1,385 federal
prisoners - a total greater than that of the 12 previous
presidents combined - and he is expected to announce more on
Thursday, the White House official said.
Most of the commutations were a part of Obama's effort to
reduce the number of people serving long sentences for
non-violent drug offenses.
