By Julia Edwards
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 14 The U.S. Justice Department
issued new guidelines on Wednesday regarding when the federal
government can investigate journalists.
The new guidelines dictate that the attorney general, not
simply a member of the Justice Department staff, must authorize
probes into all "newsgathering activities," striking old
language that applied only to "ordinary newsgathering
activities," a Justice Department official said.
The change is a result of meetings between the Justice
Department and members of the news media and comes in the wake
of the department's probe into New York Times journalist James
Risen in an attempt to identify one of his sources.
Risen was recently cleared from having to testify in a CIA
leak case, removing the risk that he could have faced jail time
if he refused to testify.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Leslie Adler)