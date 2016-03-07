By Julia Harte
United States and their joint water company on Monday lost a
U.S. federal lawsuit claiming they discriminated against
residents who did not belong to an unacknowledged offshoot of
the Mormon Church.
The U.S. Justice Department said a federal jury in Arizona
ruled in its favor. It had sued Colorado City, Arizona, and
Hildale, Utah, and their joint water company in 2012, charging
that individuals who did not belong to the Fundamentalist Church
of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were denied access to the
same housing, utility and policing services as members of the
church.
The jury also issued a non-binding verdict finding that the
cities' joint police department operated as an "arm" of the
Utah-based polygamous church, subjecting non-members to
unconstitutional stops, seizures and arrests.
A district court judge is considering those findings and
will issue an ultimate ruling, according to the Justice
Department.
"When communities deny their residents critical services
simply because of where they worship, they violate our laws and
threaten the defining values of religious freedom and tolerance
that are the foundation of our country," said Vanita Gupta, head
of the Justice Department's civil rights division.
The lawsuit is the first in which the Justice Department has
ever brought charges under both the Fair Housing Act and the
federal statute that gives the Attorney General authority to
punish police misconduct.
Under a prior agreement, the defendants will pay $1.6
million to resolve the housing discrimination charges.
(Reporting by Julia Harte; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)