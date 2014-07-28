By Julia Edwards
| WASHINGTON, July 28
WASHINGTON, July 28 A man charged with sending
hundreds of hoax letters containing a mysterious white powder
was arrested in Texas by U.S. law enforcement on Monday.
Hong Ming Truong, 66, was charged July 25 in federal court
in the Northern District of Texas for sending what "may have
reasonably been believed" to be anthrax since 2008, according to
the complaint.
In each case, the powder was found to be harmless, but
caused panic and strained the resources of law enforcement.
More than 500 of such letters were sent to Lockheed Martin
in Grand Prairie, Texas and schools across the country.
In June 2013, HAZMAT teams responded to the letters in 28 public
schools in Boston.
Letters containing the white powder sent in May 2012 began
with "Al Qaeda back!" and aligned the writer with the militant
Islamist organization.
The FBI and the U.S. Postal Service investigated Truong. The
agencies said that the language of the letters, all originating
from Northern Texas, indicates that they were all sent from one
person.
Truong will remain in custody as the case proceeds.
(Reporting By Julia: Editing by Grant McCool)