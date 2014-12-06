WASHINGTON Dec 6 New federal restrictions on
racial profiling will still allow some officials to use the
controversial practice along the southwestern U.S. border and in
screening of airline passengers, the Washington Post said.
The rules will ban racial profiling from national security
cases for the first time and will bar the FBI from considering
religion and national origin when opening a case, the newspaper
said.
The guidelines have been the subject of sharp debate within
President Barack Obama's administration concerning which
agencies would be covered, the Post said. The FBI was concerned
that they would hamper investigations while Department of
Homeland Security officials argued that airport screeners and
immigration and customs officials needed to consider many
factors for the sake of security.
Sources told the Post the new policy will exempt the
Transportation Security Administration, which handles airport
screening. The Customs and Border Protection agency also will be
allowed to use racial profiling in inspections at ports of entry
and interdictions along the border, officials said.
U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder announced this week that
new rules on profiling would be released soon. Civil rights
activists have long opposed the practice, which has become
especially sensitive recently after grand juries in Ferguson,
Missouri, and New York City declined to indict white police
officers who had killed two unarmed black men, setting off
protests around the country.
The Justice Department's guidelines will apply only to
federal law enforcement agencies, not state or local
authorities.
The George W. Bush administration outlawed racial profiling
by federal law enforcement in 2003 but it applied only to
national security cases and did not limit officers from
discriminating based on factors apart from race, such as
national origin, religion or sexual orientation.
