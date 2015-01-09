By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 9 The U.S. Justice Department
has tapped a former FBI general counsel who also helped lead a
series of prosecutions connected with the Enron collapse to head
its Fraud Section in Washington, the department said on Friday.
Andrew Weissmann, who currently teaches at New York
University School of Law, will take over the unit which is
investigating alleged manipulation of foreign exchange rates by
global banks and whether companies like Wal-Mart Stores Inc
violated laws against bribing foreign officials.
Weissmann served as the general counsel for the FBI from
2011 to 2013.
In his new position, Weissmann will reunite with old
colleagues. He worked under his new boss, Justice Department
criminal division chief Leslie Caldwell, on the Enron Task Force
in the early 2000s, eventually serving as director. He was also
a federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of New York with
Loretta Lynch, President Barack Obama's nominee to be the next
attorney general.
Other members of the Enron Task Force have risen to top
positions in the Obama Administration, including Kathryn
Ruemmler, who served as Obama's top in-house lawyer and was
initially considered a candidate to replace outgoing Attorney
General Eric Holder.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)