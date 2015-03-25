BRIEF-Journey Energy qtrly earnings per share $0.09
* Journey energy inc. Reports its first quarter 2017 financial results
WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that Schlumberger Oilfield Holdings had plead guilty to violating U.S. sanctions related to Iran and Sudan and would pay a $237.2 million fine.
"For years, in a variety of ways, this foreign company facilitated trade with Iran and Sudan from Sugar Land, Texas," Justice Department Undersecretary Eric Hirschhorn in a statement. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Digicel Limited commences tender offer and consent solicitation for any and all of its 7.000% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: