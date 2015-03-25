WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday that Schlumberger Oilfield Holdings had plead guilty to violating U.S. sanctions related to Iran and Sudan and would pay a $237.2 million fine.

"For years, in a variety of ways, this foreign company facilitated trade with Iran and Sudan from Sugar Land, Texas," Justice Department Undersecretary Eric Hirschhorn in a statement. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Peter Cooney)