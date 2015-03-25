(Fixes typographical error in law firm's name, paragraph 8)
By Julia Edwards
WASHINGTON, March 25 The U.S. Justice Department
said on Wednesday that a subsidiary of Schlumberger Oilfield
Holdings had pleaded guilty to violating U.S. sanctions
related to Iran and Sudan and would pay a $237.2 million fine.
The oil well manufacturing company also agreed to a
three-year period of corporate probation, during which it will
cease all operations in Iran and Syria and hire an independent
consultant to review its policies on complying with sanctions.
"For years, in a variety of ways, this foreign company
facilitated trade with Iran and Sudan from Sugar Land, Texas,"
U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Manchen, Jr. said.
"Today's announcement should send a clear message to all
global companies with a U.S. presence: Whether your employees
are from the U.S. or abroad, when they are in the United States,
they will abide by our laws or you will be held accountable,"
Manchen warned.
In a statement, Schlumberger said it voluntarily ceased
oilfield operation in Iran as of the second quarter of 2013 and
said it has ceased oilfield operations in Sudan as of the plea
agreement.
"This plea fully resolves the investigation of the Company,
and we understand there is no ongoing investigation of Company
personnel," Schlumberger said in its statement. "The Company
cooperated with the investigation, and we are satisfied that
this matter is finally resolved."
The plea agreement is the latest in a series of cases,
including the recent $1.5 billion deferred prosecution by
Commerzbank, in which the U.S. prosecutors penalized a global
company for violating U.S. sanctions.
"Any company that does business in the United States in any
way, shape, or form must refuse to work in sanctioned countries
or risk criminal prosecution,"said Matthew L. Schwartz, a
white-collar defense attorney at Boies, Schiller and Flexner.
Schwartz said Schlumberger was prosecuted in part because
U.S.-based employees provided technical assistance with the
company's drilling tools in Iran and Sudan.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards; editing by Peter Cooney, Lisa
Lambert and Leslie Adler)