WASHINGTON Jan 5 A former acting director of
cyber security at the U.S. Department of Health and Human
Services was sentenced on Monday to 25 years in prison for his
role in a child pornography ring, according to the U.S. Justice
Department.
Timothy DeFoggi, a 56-year-old former Maryland resident, was
convicted after trial in August of conspiring to advertise and
distribute child pornography and of accessing a computer with
intent to view child pornography.
"Using the same technological expertise he employed as
Acting Director of Cyber Security at HHS, DeFoggi attempted to
sexually exploit children and traffic in child pornography
through an anonymous computer network of child predators," said
Leslie Caldwell, who heads the Justice Department's criminal
division.
Prosecutors had accused DeFoggi of registering as a member
of a Tor-network-based child pornography website, and
maintaining his membership until the FBI took down the website
in December 2012.
The internet privacy service Tor has given dissidents living
under repressive regimes a way of communicating safely. But it
has been a double-edged sword, making it easier for criminals to
cloak themselves in anonymity.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by David Gregorio)