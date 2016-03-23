NEW YORK, March 23 The U.S. Department of
Justice is pushing to block the release of documents detailing
how the German industrial conglomerate Siemens AG
improved compliance in the wake of a sweeping bribery case, in
the latest battle over how much information about corporate
settlement agreements should be made public.
The non-profit news organization 100Reporters filed a
lawsuit in 2013 in U.S. District Court in Washington under the
Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), seeking annual reports from a
corporate monitor installed after Siemens pleaded guilty in 2008
to violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
The act sanctions companies for bribing foreign officials
and accounting failures related to corrupt payments.
The DOJ moved to throw out the lawsuit in a filing late on
Tuesday, arguing that releasing the information would discourage
other companies from cooperating with the government.
"If the information that a monitor gives the DOJ can be
obtained through FOIA, companies and their employees are not
likely to be candid with monitors," the DOJ wrote. The
Department declined to comment beyond the filing.
Reports on how companies accused of wrongdoing - ranging
from foreign bribery to environmental violations - comply with
government settlement deals are secret, but transparency
advocates say more information about them should be open to
public scrutiny.
In 2008, Siemens agreed to install Theo Waigel, a former
German Finance Minister, as an outside corporate monitor for up
to four years. The company also paid $1.6 billion in fines and
penalties to U.S. and German authorities.
100Reporters argued that the public should be allowed to
know what Siemens and Waigel did to comply with the plea
agreement to ensure the monitorship was effective.
But the DOJ countered that the monitor's reports and
communications contained sensitive commercial information that
would harm Siemens' business if it were released.
Siemens and Waigel joined the Justice Department in its
motion to dismiss the case on Tuesday. A brief submitted by
Waigel's attorneys said the monitor's communications were always
intended to be kept confidential. Siemens declined to comment.
A similar debate arose earlier this year after a federal
judge ordered the release of a report by the monitor overseeing
HSBC Holdings Plc's compliance program to improve
anti-money laundering controls as part of a settlement deal. The
bank and the Justice Department have opposed the ruling.
The case is 100Reporters LLC v. United States Department of
Justice, U.S. District Court District of Columbia, Washington
D.C., No. 1:14-cv-01264.
(Reporting by Mica Rosenberg; editing by Noeleen Walder, G
Crosse)