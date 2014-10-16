(Adds comment from Google, background)
By Aruna Viswanatha
WASHINGTON Oct 16 U.S. FBI Director James Comey
on Thursday made his strongest comments yet about encryption
features built into new cell phones by Google Inc and
Apple Inc, warning they could hurt law enforcement
efforts to crack homicide and child exploitation cases.
Speaking before an audience at the Brookings Institution
think tank, Comey said the new phones, which limit the ability
for the companies themselves to access data stored on the units,
have "the potential to create a black hole for law enforcement."
FBI agents are generally able to access information stored
on cell phones with a court order related to a specific
investigation that forces the company to retrieve the
information.
But handset makers have marketed more secure cell phones
amid concerns of broad government surveillance programs revealed
by Edward Snowden, and of hackers who might be able to exploit
any vulnerabilities in the security of the phones.
In a statement, a Google spokeswoman said the company wanted
to provide additional security for its users to protect personal
documents but would still work with law enforcement when
appropriate. An Apple representative did not immediately respond
to a request for comment.
Comey said FBI agents have come across a growing number of
cases for which they believe evidence was in a phone or a laptop
that they were unable to crack, though he did not provide
specific examples.
"If this becomes the norm, I suggest to you that homicide
cases could be stalled, suspects walk free, child exploitation
not discovered and prosecuted," he said.
Comey also urged Congress to update the law that governs law
enforcement's ability to intercept communications, which was
enacted two decades ago and does not address some newer
technologies.
In his speech, he gave examples of cases that agents were
able to piece together from evidence contained on cell phones,
including against a Louisiana man who was convicted of murdering
a 12-year-old boy and a drug trafficking ring in Kansas City.
The American Civil Liberties Union on Thursday criticized
Comey's remarks, arguing that the law did not force
telecommunications companies to build an avenue for decryption
into their products.
In an interview, ACLU legislative counsel Neema Singh
Guliani said it was not clear if FBI agents will be hindered in
their investigations through the new encryption since they
already have access to other types of information.
"A couple of anecdotes from the FBI isn't enough," Singh
said.
(Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by Doina Chiacu and
Jonathan Oatis)