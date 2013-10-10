TOKYO Oct 10 Takata Corp will pay
$71.3 million to settle antitrust charges brought by U.S.
federal prosecutors over price fixing on seatbelts sold to
carmakers, the Japanese auto parts maker said on Thursday.
The proposed settlement is the latest in a long-running
probe by antitrust enforcers in several countries into price
fixing of more than 30 types of car parts, including seat belts,
radiators, windshield wipers, air-conditioning systems, power
window motors and power steering components.
Already, 20 companies and 21 executives have agreed to plead
guilty in the United States. The companies have agreed to pay
$1.6 billion in fines overall.
A Takata executive in the United States, Gary Walker,
previously agreed to plead guilty to price fixing, Takata
confirmed on Thursday. The U.S. Justice Department said last
month that in a plea agreement, Walker agreed to serve 14 months
in U.S. prison and pay a $20,000 criminal fine.
Walker was director of sales when he retired from the
company on July 31, 2012, Takata said in a emailed statement.
There is also fallout in Japan. Takata CEO Shigehisa Takada
faces a 30 percent cut in his compensation, while other
directors will suffer a 15 percent cut, the company said.
Takata Corp said it will take an extraordinary charge of
around $72 million, or 7 billion yen, against its July-September
earnings. It currently expects a net profit of 14.5 billion yen
for the financial year ending March 2014.
The company released a statement in Tokyo. The U.S. Justice
Department, in the midst of a partial government shutdown, did
not respond to a request for comment.
Last month, the Justice Department said nine companies based
in Japan had agreed to plead guilty and to pay almost $745
million in fines for their roles in long-running conspiracies to
fix the prices of auto parts sold to U.S. car manufacturers.
The department said the parts were sold to a wide range of
U.S. automakers and U.S. subsidiaries of foreign automakers,
including Fiat SpA affiliate Chrysler Group LLC
, Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co,
Honda Motor Co Ltd, Mazda Motor Corp,
Mitsubishi Motors Corp, Nissan Motor Co Ltd,
Toyota Motor Corp and Subaru, which is owned by Fuji
Heavy Industries Ltd.
In some cases the price-fixing lasted for a decade or
longer. Parts company executives typically met face to face or
talked by phone to reach collusive agreements, the Justice
Department said last month.
"Every time we discover a conspiracy involving the
automotive industry, we seem to find another one," Scott
Hammond, of the department's Antitrust Division's criminal
enforcement program, said in September.
Among the auto parts companies that the Antitrust Division
has settled with are Autoliv Inc, Tokai Rika Co Ltd
, TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH, Nippon Seiki Co
Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd and Fujikura Ltd
.