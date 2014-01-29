WASHINGTON Jan 29 U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder confirmed on Wednesday that the Justice Department is
investigating the hacking of consumer data from Target
Corp.
Testifying at a U.S. Senate hearing, Holder said the
department will seek not only to find the perpetrators of the
breach but also "any individuals and groups who exploit that
data via credit card fraud."
Target has said a breach of its networks during the busy
holiday shopping period resulted in the theft of about 40
million credit and debit card records and 70 million other
records with customer information such as addresses and
telephone numbers.