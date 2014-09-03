WASHINGTON, Sept 3 Tony West, a senior U.S.
Justice Department official who oversaw investigations into bank
mortgage practices tied to the 2007-2009 financial crisis and
negotiated more than $36 billion in payouts, is leaving the
agency.
The Justice Department said West's departure was effective
Sept. 15.
Attorney General Eric Holder said in a statement that West's
tenure was "marked by significant achievement" including
fighting financial fraud and advocating on behalf of Native
Americans.
West, a California native and early supporter of then-U.S.
Senator Barack Obama's 2008 presidential campaign, came to the
Justice Department in 2009 to lead the civil division, and was
later promoted to the position of associate attorney general.
He helped coordinate state and federal investigations into
mortgage securities that banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co
, Citigroup Inc., Bank of America Corp had
sold in the run-up to the financial crisis.
West negotiated settlements worth more than $36 billion with
the three banks over allegations that they misled investors who
bought the securities. The financial institutions had initially
proposed resolving their cases for much smaller amounts.
(Reporting by Julia Edwards and Aruna Viswanatha; Editing by
Paul Simao)