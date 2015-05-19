BRIEF-Big Wind Capital announces management change
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
WASHINGTON May 19 UPS has agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations that it submitted false claims to the U.S. government, according court documents unsealed on Tuesday.
United Parcel Service Inc, known as UPS, allegedly covered up reports that it was late to deliver packages, keeping government customers from being eligible for refunds, according to the documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice.
(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Susan Heavey)
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.