WASHINGTON May 19 UPS has agreed to pay $25 million to settle allegations that it submitted false claims to the U.S. government, according court documents unsealed on Tuesday.

United Parcel Service Inc, known as UPS, allegedly covered up reports that it was late to deliver packages, keeping government customers from being eligible for refunds, according to the documents released by the U.S. Department of Justice.

