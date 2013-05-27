May 27 News Corp said on Monday it is
still reviewing whether it has any record of a notification from
the United States government involving a subpoena for a Fox News
reporter's phone records.
The media conglomerate was responding to the Justice
Department, which said it told News Corp about the seizure of
phone records for James Rosen, a reporter with Fox News, in
August 2010.
"While we don't take issue with the DOJ's account that they
sent a notice to News Corp, we do not have a record of ever
having received it," said News Corp spokesman Nathaniel Brown,
who added the company is looking into the matter.
Fox News, which is owned by News Corp, has said it never
received a notification from the government.
Lawrence Jacobs, the former worldwide general counsel at
News Corp during 2010, told Reuters he had no recollection of
ever receiving it nor had News Corp found any evidence when it
combed through Jacobs' emails.
"I have no memory of it," he said.
A law enforcement official who asked not to be named said in
a statement Monday that "In the investigation that led to the
indictment of Stephen Kim, the government issued subpoenas for
toll records for five phone numbers associated with the media.
Consistent with Department of Justice policies and procedures,
the government provided notification of those subpoenas nearly
three years ago by certified mail, facsimile, and e-mail."
The official said notice went to both News Corp and to the
reporter, Rosen.
The Fox subpoena is the latest twist involving an
acrimonious battle between the media's right to publish and the
government's ability to investigate leaks involving classified
information.
Guidelines for the Justice Department have for decades
required the personal involvement of the attorney general when
prosecutors are considering a subpoena to the media and for the
media organization be notified of any action.
Last week, the Justice Department said that Attorney General
Eric Holder and other senior officials vetted a decision to
search an email account belonging to Rosen whose story on North
Korea prompted a leak investigation.
Rosen reported in June 2009 that U.S. intelligence officials
believed North Korea would conduct more nuclear tests in
response to U.N. sanctions.
Rosen's alleged source, former State Department analyst
Stephen Kim, is scheduled to go to trial as soon as next year on
charges that he violated an anti-espionage law. Rosen was not
charged and prosecutors have given no indication they plan to
charge him.
In a statement on Friday, the department said the May 2010
search warrant for the reporter's Google email account followed
all laws and policies.
The Associated Press revealed earlier in May the government
secretly seized the phone records of several AP offices and
reporters describing the action as a "massive and unprecedented
intrusion."