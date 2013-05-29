* Fox News phone records sought in North Korea leak probe
* Holder's approval of phone subpoena not disclosed earlier
(Adds Justice Department confirmation, quote)
By Mark Hosenball
WASHINGTON, May 28 U.S. Attorney General Eric
Holder personally approved a decision to subpoena Fox News
telephone records as the Justice Department investigated an
unauthorized leak regarding North Korea, officials said on
Tuesday.
The Justice Department did not mention the subpoena when it
issued a statement on Friday describing how Holder had vetted a
decision to seek a search warrant for the contents of an email
account used by Fox News reporter James Rosen.
The revelation that Holder approved subpoenas that sought
Fox News phone records shows that his involvement was broader
than the Justice Department had earlier acknowledged publicly,
as details continue to emerge in the controversy.
Rosen reported in June 2009 that U.S. intelligence officials
believed North Korea would conduct more nuclear tests in
response to U.N. sanctions.
Stephen Kim, a former State Department analyst who was
Rosen's alleged source, is scheduled to go on trial as soon as
next year on charges that he violated an anti-espionage law.
Rosen has not been charged.
"In the investigation that led to the indictment of Stephen
Kim, the government issued subpoenas, with approval from the
attorney general as required by Justice Department guidelines,
for toll records for five phone numbers associated with the
media over a two-day period," a Justice Department official
said.
The Obama administration has also been under fire for a
separate subpoena of Associated Press phone records as part of a
different investigation of an alleged unauthorized leak.
Both incidents have sparked an outcry from journalists, but
the Fox News case has proved more concerning to some because
investigators described Rosen as a suspected "co-conspirator" in
the leak of secret government information.
ACCUSED OF INTIMIDATION
Fox News Chairman Roger Ailes said in a statement on
Thursday that the Obama administration was attempting to
intimidate Fox News and its employees.
A law enforcement official said that subpoenas issued for
Fox News covered telephone records for two days during 2009. The
official said that a certified letter and fax notifying the
general counsel of News Corp, parent of Fox News, about
the subpoenas was sent on Aug. 27, 2010, the day Kim was
indicted.
Authorities emailed Rosen at his work address with a similar
notification, the official said. News Corp has said that it has
found no record of such notifications, though it is not
disputing government officials' accounts.
Mark Corallo, a Justice Department spokesman between 2002
and 2005, said that during his tenure, any request from any part
of the Justice Department for the issuing of subpoenas against a
news organization had to be submitted to his office for
approval.
Corallo said that of "dozens" of requests from prosecutors
for subpoenas directed against news organizations, he approved
only one during his tenure.
President Barack Obama said last week that Holder would
begin a review of Justice Department procedures related to media
records. Holder, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said he hopes
to meet this week with media organizations about the review.
"We're going to have a real frank, good conversation about
this," Holder said. "And I think we're going to make some
changes. I'm not satisfied with where we are."
(Reporting By Mark Hosenball; Additional reporting by David
Ingram; Editing by Karey Van Hall and Eric Beech)