By Aruna Viswanatha
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 5 In an unusual move, the U.S.
Department of Justice late Thursday revised a nearly
10-month-old press release about the resolution of a Medicare
overbilling probe, after one of the settling parties threatened
to sue it for defamation over the original release.
Sanjay Puri, the owner of Washington-area medical billing
company Engage Medical Inc, was unhappy that the Feb. 18 release
from the U.S. Attorney's office in Maryland did not make
explicit that he had denied liability in agreeing to settle.
That press release had already been revised once, after Puri
had objected to the first version which didn't address his
liability at all - which the actual settlement documents do.
The changes do not affect Puri's and Engage's agreement to
pay $544,500 toward the $3.34 million settlement, which also
covered several doctors and other firms.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office declined to
comment on the new release.
Puri, who is also head of a U.S.-India political action
committee, in an interview said he believed the Feb. 18 press
release mischaracterized the settlement, and hurt his personal
and professional reputation.
"The political world also is very, very sensitive to these
kinds of information," he said. "People look at you a little
differently."
Puri said he agreed to settle to put the investigation
behind him.
The revised press release came as government enforcers have
faced questions about whether they let some civil defendants get
off too easy by allowing them to settle probes without admitting
wrongdoing, and in some cases denying the charges.
But some defendants argue they would otherwise have little
incentive to settle, and would instead fight charges in court.
"Mr. Puri was committed to clearing his name, and we
explained that all options were on the table," his lawyer, Adam
Lurie of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft, said.
Andy Jackson, a lawyer at Jones Day who defends cases over
government contractor fraud and overbilling, said it is common
for such cases to be resolved without admissions. He said he
could not remember another instance of the government revisiting
a similar press release.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel; Editing by Jonathan
Oatis)