By Kevin Murphy
| KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 5
KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 5 More than 7,000 state
employees in Kansas would be furloughed on Monday if state
lawmakers cannot agree on a new annual budget by midnight on
Saturday, state officials said on Friday.
The Kansas House and Senate are trying to make up an
estimated $400 million revenue shortfall in the wake of tax cuts
engineered by Republican Governor Sam Brownback in recent years.
The state notified 7,109 non-essential executive branch
employees they would be subject to unpaid furlough on Monday,
said John Milburn, legislative and public affairs director for
the state Department of Administration.
The workers are among 17,556 employees who work in
departments under Brownback, Milburn said.
The Republican-controlled state House and Senate cut certain
business and other income taxes at Brownback's urging three
years ago. The governor said the cuts would help Kansas compete
with bordering Missouri and other states to draw business.
But the tax cuts have left the state unable to cover its
expenses. Lawmakers this week rejected Brownback's proposal to
raise sales taxes to help erase the budget deficit. The
legislature is more than two weeks beyond its normal 90-day
session as lawmakers grapple with the budget.
(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Editing by Will
Dunham)