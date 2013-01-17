Jan 17 A court ruling last week that found
Kansas is underfunding its public schools is a negative credit
factor for the state, Moody's Investors Service said on
Thursday.
The ruling "underscores challenges the state faces as it
tries to offset revenue losses from the income tax cuts it
enacted last year," the rating agency said in a report.
The state has projected the tax cuts will reduce general
fund revenue by about $800 million or 13 percent in fiscal 2014,
which begins July 1, according to Moody's, which rates Kansas
Aa1 with a negative outlook.
In the ruling, the court said it made no sense for the state
to argue that its finances were tight and increasing education
spending could have "disastrous consequences to the Kansas
economy," while it was intentionally reducing revenue by cutting
the state income tax.
Governor Sam Brownback blasted the ruling in his state of the
state address on Tuesday, saying only the legislature has the
power to control state revenue.
He asked legislators to make it "clear in law that defining
what is 'suitable provision' for public funding of education is
a job for the people's elected representatives - and no one
else."
Moody's said the ruling is expected to be appealed to the
Kansas Supreme Court. But it noted that if the ruling is
ultimately upheld, the state will have to come up with more
money for schools and about 63 percent of Kansas' budget would
be off-limits for cuts.