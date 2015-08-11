Aug 11 Kansas' planned sale of $1 billion in
pension obligation bonds will not do much to help the state
solve problems in its poorly funded pension plans, according to
a report released by Moody's Investors Service Tuesday.
The state is taking on more long-term risk to achieve
near-term budgetary relief, according to the ratings agency.
With the scheduled bond sale, the state reduced its pension
contributions for the next few years, Moody's said.
The $1 billion increase from the sale has only a modest
impact on pension funding levels, the rating agency said. Kansas
projects that the bond sale will improve the funded ratio for
pensions to 73 percent in 2020 from 59 percent at the end of
2014.
"Although the (pension obligation bonds) fit into a plan to
achieve full pension funding by 2033, adding $1 billion of debt
to do it represents a riskier strategy than the simpler
alternative of making larger annual pension contributions,"
Moody's said.
Pension obligation bonds came under scrutiny following
Detroit's bankruptcy in 2013. The bonds rely on the assumption
that invested proceeds will result in higher returns than the
interest cost on the bonds.
Debt service on the bonds is subject to annual
appropriation, meaning that Kansas' legislature must decide each
year whether to allot money to make the payments.
Three years ago, Governor Sam Brownback and Kansas' Senate
and House passed legislation slashing corporate and other income
taxes in an effort to compete with nearby states for new
businesses and jobs. The cuts left Kansas struggling to meet
expenses.
(Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by David Gregorio)