By Carey Gillam
Dec 13 Authorities said Friday they foiled a
suicide bombing plot to blow up the Mid-Continent Airport in
Wichita, Kansas, arresting a man who proclaimed himself Muslim
and had talked of committing "violent jihad on behalf of al
Qaeda."
Terry Loewen, a 58-year-old aviation technician from
Wichita, was taken into custody early Friday morning as he
attempted to enter the airport tarmac with a vehicle loaded with
what authorities said he believed were explosives. He planned to
trigger the explosives and die in the explosion, they said.
Loewen has been under investigation by the Wichita Joint
Terrorism Task Force since early summer and had been working on
the bomb plot with individuals he thought were accomplices. But
they were actually undercover FBI agents, according to the
criminal complaint filed in federal court in Wichita.
Loewen thought one of the undercover agents was a member of
"AQAP," a Yemen-based terrorist group that has claimed
responsibility for several terrorist acts against the United
States, according to the criminal complaint. That agent helped
Loewen with the construction of the device, which officials
said, unknown to Loewen, was not active.
"It was not a bomb that would ever explode," said Barry
Grissom, U.S. attorney for the District of Kansas. "At no time
was the airport perimeter breached and at no time was any
citizen or member of the traveling public in danger."
Officials refused to provide details on the materials in the
device.
Authorities said Loewen had made statements prior to the
attempted attack that he was resolved to commit an act of
violence that would kill as many people as possible.
Loewen provided one undercover FBI agent with research he
had conducted on the best time to execute the attack based on
the number of people who would be boarding aircraft and the
number of people who would be in the terminal, the criminal
complaint said.
Loewen was charged in federal court with one count of
attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction, one count of
attempting to damage property by means of an explosive and one
count of attempting to provide material support to a designated
foreign terrorist organization.
Loewen left a letter dated Dec. 11, 2013 for a family member
describing his intent to conduct a martyrdom operation,
according to the criminal complaint. Part of the letter reads:
"By the time you read this I will - if everything went as
planned- have been martyred in the path of Allah... The
operation was timed to cause maximum carnage + death. My only
explanation is that I believe in jihad for the sake of Allah +
for the sake of my Muslim brothers + sisters."
Officials said they were continuing their investigation, but
no further arrests were expected.
"This incident is a reminder that we must remain vigilant
and reaffirm our commitment to protecting this country and its
ideals from those who wish to do us harm," U.S. Sen. Jerry
Moran, a Kansas Republican, said in a statement.
The arrest comes a month after a man attacked security
workers at Los Angeles International Airport on Nov. 1, killing
one Transportation Security Administration agent and wounding
two others before police wounded him and took him into custody.
In October, Jacksonville International Airport in Florida
was evacuated for five hours after a man made a false bomb
threat. A trucking company worker was arrested and charged with
telling a TSA agent he had a bomb in a backpack.
In February 2012, authorities arrested a Moroccan man near
the U.S. Capitol wearing a vest he believed was full of al
Qaeda-supplied explosives. The man, who like Loewen was the
object of a lengthy undercover FBI investigation, was charged
with the attempted suicide bombing of Congress and faces up to
life in prison if convicted.
