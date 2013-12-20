(Adds quote from defense attorney, judge, detail on
By Alice Mannette
By Alice Mannette
WICHITA, Kansas Dec 20 A Kansas man charged
with plotting to bomb the Mid-Continent Airport in Wichita,
Kansas, is a danger to the community and a flight risk and
should be detained until trial, a U.S. magistrate judge ruled on
Friday.
Terry Loewen, 58, an aviation technician, appeared in
federal court in Wichita before Magistrate Judge Karen
Humphreys. Authorities said Loewen had expressed a desire to
kill as many people as possible in support of followers of
Islam.
"He appears to have been radicalized," Humphreys said. "He
expressed deep and committed beliefs in violent Jihad."
Loewen was arrested on Dec. 13 as he tried to drive onto the
airport tarmac with a vehicle he thought was loaded with
explosives. He had plotted with people he thought were
accomplices but who were undercover employees for the Federal
Bureau of Investigation, according to a criminal complaint.
Prosecutors said Loewen planned to die in the explosion. He
is charged with attempting to use a weapon of mass destruction,
attempting to damage property by means of an explosive and
attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign
terrorist organization, which prosecutors said was Al Qaeda in
the Arabian peninsula. His trial is scheduled for Feb. 18.
Loewen left a letter dated Dec. 11, 2013, for a relative
describing his intent to conduct a martyrdom operation timed to
cause maximum carnage, according to the complaint.
His letter read in part, "By the time you read this I will -
if everything went as planned - have been martyred in the path
of Allah."
Loewen's federal public defender, Tim Henry, said
investigators set up Loewen and he had no real contact with
anyone who wished to do others harm.
"The only person that expressed Jihad with my client was the
government," Henry told the judge, arguing that he was not a
flight risk and should be on home confinement with electronic
monitoring.
Loewen has been married for 16 years, Henry said, and his
wife was in the courtroom Friday. He did not speak in the
courtroom except to say "yes ma'am," to the judge one time and
to confer with his lawyers.
There have been other incidents at U.S. airports in the past
two months. On Nov. 1 a gunman attacked security workers at Los
Angeles International Airport. In October, a trucking company
worker was arrested after he falsely told security at
Jacksonville International Airport he had a bomb in a backpack,
forcing the airport's evacuation for five hours.
