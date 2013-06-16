Singer Kanye West and reality television actress Kim Kardashian arrive at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of ''PUNK: Chaos to Couture'' in New York, May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

LOS ANGELES Reality television star Kim Kardashian gave birth to a girl fathered by rapper Kanye West, celebrity magazines People and Us Weekly reported Saturday.

Each magazine posted a story on its website citing an unnamed source in confirming the birth of the daughter to the celebrity couple.

Representatives for Kardashian and West could not immediately be reached for comment.

People magazine said Kardashian, 32, gave birth on Saturday ahead of schedule, with the baby reportedly due in early July.

Kardashian stars with her sisters in the reality show "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." She has a clothing line and several product endorsements and was the most-searched person on the Yahoo! in 2012.

Grammy-winning rap star Kanye West and Kardashian began dating in April 2012.

Two months ago Kardashian and her second husband, Kris Humphries of the NBA's Brooklyn Nets, announced they had reached a divorce settlement. They had split 72 days after their August 2011 wedding.

Humphries had first sought an annulment, alleging that Kardashian, who cited irreconcilable difference when filing for divorce, had no intention of keeping to the marriage, which was filmed as part of her reality show.

