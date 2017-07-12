FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
U.S. decision on Kaspersky Lab software is politicized -Kremlin
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Breakingviews
Sacred cows feed India's flying chicken shares
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
World
N. Korea may have more bomb fuel than thought: U.S. think tank
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
July 12, 2017 / 11:21 AM / 2 days ago

U.S. decision on Kaspersky Lab software is politicized -Kremlin

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 12 (Reuters) - A decision by the Trump administration to remove Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab from two lists of approved vendors used by U.S. government agencies to purchase technology equipment is a "politicized decision," the Kremlin said on Wednesday.

"This is a purely commercial company which provides commercial services," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a conference call with reporters. "We regret such a decision."

"Russia as a state will continue spare no effort to defend the interests of our companies abroad." (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; writing by Katya Golubkova; editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.