NEW ORLEANS Aug 21 Eight days after Hurricane
Katrina struck, food critic Tom Fitzmorris was asked how many of
the 800 or so restaurants in storm-ravaged New Orleans were
open. His answer was zero.
A decade later, he marvels at the city's culinary
renaissance, a major draw for the 9.5 million tourists who
visited last year. With more than 1,400 restaurants now open for
business in the metropolitan area, it is easy to find the po'boy
sandwiches, gumbo and other Creole dishes that have made the
region famous.
The dining boom reflects a remarkable bounce-back for the
travel industry, an economic pillar of the city that took the
brunt of the costliest storm in U.S. history when Katrina made
landfall in Louisiana on August 29, 2005.
"If the restaurants hadn't come back, the tourism might not
have come back," said Fitzmorris, who has hosted a radio talk
show about the city's cuisine for nearly three decades and
writes a newsletter called the New Orleans Menu (nomenu.com).
The city's historic French Quarter, a world-renowned magnet
for those looking for a good party, has become more enticing
than ever after its first significant infrastructure upgrade in
decades.
Bourbon Street, the French Quarter's most celebrated
thoroughfare, is again filled with strolling tourists carrying
brimming cups of the city's signature cocktail, a fruity
concoction called the hurricane.
"The city hasn't changed," said Heim Aotra of Sarasota,
Florida, who along with his wife had visited a year before
Katrina. "You expect that you would see more devastation, but
you don't."
To be sure, boarded-up houses and overgrown lots remain
common sights in some of the poorest neighborhoods, a sign that
the city's revitalization has bypassed many areas off the main
tourist drags.
The French Quarter, while sustaining some damage, was spared
the deluge that devastated 80 percent of New Orleans after
Katrina overwhelmed the local flood protections.
"It never did cross our minds that we would not come back,"
said New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp President Mark Romig.
While he acknowledged that some parts of the city have not
fared so well, he said tourism brought back vital jobs. The city
logged $6.8 billion in visitor spending in 2014, the strongest
year on record.
While just shy of the pre-storm tally, last year's visitor
numbers marked nearly a three-fold increase from the 3.7 million
in 2006, according to New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corp, a
private entity created under state law to promote tourism and
related economic development.
In Romig's view, there has never been a better time to
visit.
Some $400 million has been spent on refurbishing and
improving hotels after Katrina, he said.
It is also easier to get there, with 45 nonstop flights to
Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, compared with
42 before Katrina. More cruises depart out of the Port of New
Orleans, too.
David Lin and his friend Han Le recently made their second
trip since Katrina, with plans to dine out and enjoy the live
music and shopping in the French Quarter.
"I was actually surprised at how quickly everything came
back after Katrina," Lin said. "The city seems to be thriving."
(Editing by Frank McGurty and Lisa Von Ahn)