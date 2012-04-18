By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS, April 17 More than 20 mobile home
manufacturers have agreed to pay $14.8 million to thousands of
U.S. hurricane victims who said they were harmed by formaldehyde
in the trailers.
Lawyers for the plaintiffs, who lived in trailers after
being left homeless by Gulf Coast hurricanes Katrina and Rita,
filed the preliminary settlement in federal court in New Orleans
on Friday, asking U.S. District Judge Kurt Engelhardt to approve
it.
The settlement could affect tens of thousands of people who
lived in trailers provided by the Federal Emergency Management
Agency after Katrina and Rita devastated the Gulf Coast and left
thousands homeless in August and September 2005.
Residents of the homes said they suffered from illnesses
ranging from respiratory irritation to more serious problems,
Justin Woods, attorney for the people who lived in them, said on
Tuesday.
Formaldehyde is a colorless, flammable gas that has a
distinct, pungent smell and is used in the production of paper,
resins and building materials such as plywood. Exposure over a
short period can lead to respiratory irritations. Longer-term
exposure can lead to cancer, the Centers for Disease Control
says on its website.
Woods said the first lawsuit in the matter was filed in 2006
and in the following year, after hundreds of individual suits
had stacked up in Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi. Many related
cases were consolidated in federal court in New Orleans.
The litigation turned into a maze of scientific expert
testimony, which made the legal process extremely complicated,
Woods said.
"Considering the circumstances surrounding the litigation
and its complexity, we believe that this is a fair outcome," he
said.
A memorandum filed in court by both sides said: "Approving
this settlement will end the excessive bleeding of costs by both
sides in litigation."
If the judge approves the settlement, attorneys will ask
potential victims to file claims with the court, possibly by
late August.
Woods said the number of claims could range from 10,000 to
20,000, depending on how many people respond.
Twenty-one trailer manufacturers have signed on to the
agreement, in which they do not admit to fault.
Companies named in the settlement include: Coachman
Industries Inc; Frontier RV Inc; Heartland Recreational Vehicles
LLC; Hy-Line Enterprises Inc; KZRV, LP; Pilgrim International
Inc; Play-Mor Trailers Inc; Recreation by Design LLC; R-Vision
Inc; Skyline Corporation Inc; SunRay RV LLC; Thor Industries
Inc; Timberland RV Company; and TL Industries Inc.
Attorneys for the companies could not be reached for
comment.
A hearing on the proposal is tentatively set for Aug. 1,
Woods said.