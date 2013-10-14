WASHINGTON Oct 14 A new book raises doubts
about a 1979 congressional probe that concluded President John
F. Kennedy's assassination 50 years ago was the result of an
undefined conspiracy.
The book, "The Kennedy Half Century" by prominent political
science professor Larry Sabato of the University of Virginia,
questions the conclusion by the House of Representatives Select
Committee on Assassinations that a shot was fired at Kennedy
from the so-called "grassy knoll" on Nov. 22, 1963, in Dallas.
Lee Harvey Oswald fired at the Kennedy motorcade from the
sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository overlooking
Dealey Plaza. The House conclusion of an undefined conspiracy -
with an additional shot from the grassy knoll - was drawn from
an acoustical analysis of a Dictabelt recording device that was
on a police officer's motorcycle.
The congressional investigators believed the motorcycle was
in the Kennedy motorcade and that its Dictabelt recorded four
shots. Sabato says new technologically advanced audio research
conducted for his book proves the Dallas police motorcycle was
not traveling as part of the presidential motorcade at the time
the shots were fired.
The motorcycle, driven by officer Willie Price, was about
two miles (3.2 km) away at the time of the shooting, Sabato
writes.
In addition, he says, acoustic experts found the sound
"impulses" picked up by the Dictabelt that were initially
believed to be gunshots could have simply been motorcycle engine
noise.
