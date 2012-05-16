Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (R) and his wife Mary arrive for funeral services for U.S. Senator Edward Kennedy at the Basilica of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Boston, Massachusetts August 29, 2009. Kennedy died late Tuesday after a battle with cancer. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

NEW YORK Mary Kennedy, the estranged wife of Robert F. Kennedy Jr, was found dead on Wednesday at her home in a New York City suburb, an officer at the Westchester County Medical Examiner's Office said. She was 52.

Mary Kennedy had four children with Kennedy, the son of the late Senator Robert F. Kennedy and nephew of President John F. Kennedy. He is a prominent New York environmentalist.

Her body was discovered by police in a building at the family's Mount Kisco property, according to a police statement, which did not identify Kennedy directly.

The medical examiner's office confirmed the identity as Mary Kennedy.

The couple filed for divorce in 2010, according to media reports.

