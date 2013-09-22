By Daniel Lovering
| BOSTON, Sept 22
BOSTON, Sept 22 Three days after U.S. President
John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas in 1963, some 45,000
condolence letters addressed to his young widow, Jacqueline
Kennedy, poured into the White House.
That was just the beginning of a flood of correspondence.
Over the next two months the number climbed to 800,000, and
within two years the first lady had received more than 1.5
million letters from well-wishers of all stripes, united in
their grief over her husband's death.
About 250 of the letters were selected by historian Ellen
Fitzpatrick and published in a 2010 book, "Letters to Jackie:
Condolences from a Grieving Nation."
Now the book has been adapted for the screen in a new
documentary, "Letters to Jackie: Remembering President Kennedy",
which premiered at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and
Museum in Boston last week, nearly 50 years after Kennedy was
gunned down on Nov. 22, 1963, by Lee Harvey Oswald.
The film, which features archival footage of Kennedy at news
conferences, public events and with family, traces the major
events of his presidency, from civil rights protests to the
Cuban missile crisis.
The 20 condolence letters that shape its narrative, written
by ordinary Americans and read by Hollywood actors, give a
visceral sense of what the 35th U.S. president meant to many
citizens at a time of social and political upheaval.
"I felt as if I was looking at the beating heart of the
country," Fitzpatrick said of the letters, which she stumbled
across while doing research at the presidential library. "I read
more and became all the more convinced that the letters should
be brought to light."
A student from New York wrote of her teacher breaking down
in tears at the news. A Massachusetts man fondly recalled voting
for Kennedy in 1960 and expressed disbelief at the slaying of "a
man so much alive" by "a madman with a mail-order rifle."
In another letter, Gabriele Gidion of New York wrote she had
fled Nazi Germany, grown up in wartime China, had watched her
father die of cancer and seen her roommate in a car accident.
"Yet NEVER, until last Friday, have I felt such a desperate
sense of loss and loneliness," she wrote. "President Kennedy
was, and always will be, loved by people the world over."
IDEALISM SHATTERED
Gretchen Lundstrom, a student at St. Olaf College in
Minnesota, wrote: "Our idealism has once again been shattered in
the face of human depravity, and it has left an emptiness which
will not soon diminish."
Kennedy's assassination in front of cheering crowds while
riding in an open motorcade through Dallas was the first of a
trio of 1960s political killings in a turbulent decade.
Five years later, the nation looked on in horror again as
civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr., and later Kennedy's
brother and U.S. Senator Robert, were also gunned down.
Another voice in the film was that of Henry Gonzales, a
Mexican immigrant who lived in Texas at the time of Kennedy's
death and wrote that they were the same age, and like the
president, he had served in the South Pacific during World War
Two, "but I was no hero.
"We both married in 1953, and my wife is the same age as you
are," Gonzales wrote. "We do hope that you will not think all of
us Texans bad. There is bad in every sort of people."
Director Bill Couturie recalled being shocked when half the
boys in his high school gym class in a conservative part of
southern California had cheered at the news of Kennedy's death.
"When those guys cheered, I said, 'You know, I guess I must
be a Democrat,'" he recalled at a screening of the film. "It
changed my life."
The actors who read the letters in the film include Jessica
Chastain, Chris Cooper, Viola Davis, Kirsten Dunst, Anne
Hathaway, Laura Linney and Betty White.
Cooper recalled wondering at age 7 if the racist attitudes
he encountered in his community were true.
"I came to the conclusion that they weren't, that they were
wrong," he said. "Kennedy helped me realize that I was right."
