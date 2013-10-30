BOSTON Oct 30 Nearly fifty years after an
assassin's bullet found its mark in Dallas, one of President
John F. Kennedy's greatest political legacies is the power of
the presidential primaries to select who will lead the nation.
This legacy was a topic of discussion at a recent roundtable
of historians held at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library
and Museum in Boston to promote a PBS documentary "JFK,"
debuting Nov. 11.
When Kennedy, as a second-term Senator from Massachusetts
decided to make a run for the White House in 1960, the primaries
held little power. Indeed they seemed so insignificant that
Kennedy's major rival, the Senate majority leader, Lyndon B.
Johnson, opted to skip them altogether.
Future White House aspirants have since learned to avoid
that mistake.
"Johnson was living in bubble," said Robert Dallek,
presidential historian and author of "JFK: An Unfinished Life."
"He didn't understand how politics had changed in the
country and that's really saying something because Johnson was a
brilliant politician," Dallek said. "And Kennedy bested him."
Young Kennedy's success demonstrated that someone with less
support from within a party could change the odds. His looks,
charisma and vibrant fashionable spouse, Jacqueline, drew much
public interest, while the financial support of his wealthy
father, Joseph P. Kennedy, made him less dependent on the
party's financial backing.
Starting with New Hampshire, Kennedy carried 10 of the
then-16 primaries, held in 15 states and the District of
Columbia. He went on to win the nomination in an unprecedented
fashion, with Johnson serving as his running mate and vice
president.
That win, said, Nicholas Lemann, former dean of Columbia
University Graduate School of Journalism, changed the way
politics is practiced a fairly permanent way.
Kennedy's victory in the 1960 Democratic primary and
presidential election tilted the balance of power in American
politics away from the established leaders of the two major
parties and toward charismatic individual politicians, Lemann
said.
"This is the beginning of a long run, that we're probably
still in, of the end of consensus politics, the end of
organizational politics, the beginning of a whole bunch of other
stuff - media politics, grassroots politics, etc," Lemann said.
"That's a really important change in terms of how the country
works."
While Kennedy's time in office was short - a little more
1,000 days, ending suddenly on Nov. 22, 1063, when he was shot
by Lee Harvey Oswald while riding in a motorcade through Dallas
- his successful campaigning set the stage for successors to run
as outsiders to their party.
"Kennedy mastered the skill of becoming the change candidate
and that's what makes the '60 campaign still a playbook that
everybody has got to study if they want to be president," said
Timothy Naftali, historian and former director of the Richard M.
Nixon Presidential Library.
Kennedy bested Nixon in the general election in 1960. But it
was his primary run, challenging established party leaders, that
served as a model for successors including current U.S.
President Barack Obama.
"The Obama insurgent campaign makes sense if you know about
Kennedy," Naftali said. "But give me an insurgent campaign
before Kennedy. He was doing something totally outside the box."
(Reporting by Scott Malone; editing by Gunna Dickson)