By Steve Bittenbender
| FRANKFORT, Ky., April 21
FRANKFORT, Ky., April 21 Nine people were
charged on Tuesday in Kentucky with stealing more than $100,000
worth of bourbon whiskey.
Prosecutors say the plot was led by distillery workers who
had been taking bourbon for years. The theft came to light when
barrels were discovered behind a shed.
Stolen bourbon included Wild Turkey and the expensive Pappy
Van Winkle brand, made by Buffalo Trace Distillery in Frankfort,
prosecutors said.
Bourbon, which is made with at least 51 percent corn and
aged in charred new oak barrels, is a $3 billion industry in
Kentucky, according to the Kentucky Distillers' Association.
The state produces 95 percent of the world's bourbon supply.
(Reporting by Steve Bittenbender in Frankfort, Kentucky;
Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Sandra Maler)