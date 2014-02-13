Feb 13 At least one person was injured in a gas line explosion in Kentucky that engulfed and destroyed homes and cars, authorities said early on Thursday morning.

The explosion and fire in Knifley, Kentucky, about 90 miles (145 kms) south of Louisville, could be seen "just as plain as day" from Columbia, about 12 miles from the blaze, a local police officer said.

Police were notified of an explosion at about 1 a.m. local time (1000 GMT), said Adair County Emergency Management Director Greg Thomas.

The explosion spawned multiple woodland and structural fires, Thomas said. Three homes were set ablaze, two of them were fully destroyed, as well as about two barns and four cars.

The one injured person was sent to an area hospital but the extent of his or her injuries was not known, Thomas said.

The pipeline is owned by Columbia Gulf Transmission, Thomas said. The company did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The fires had largely been contained and were being let to burn out, Thomas said. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Catherine Evans)