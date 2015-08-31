NEW YORK Aug 31 A bankruptcy filing by tiny Hillview, Kentucky, is more evidence that municipalities increasingly see Chapter 9 as a way to fix their finances, a move that is negative for the entire local government sector, Moody's credit agency said on Monday.

Hillview filed for Chapter 9 bankruptcy earlier this month, the first filing for a city since Detroit in 2013, after being slammed with an $11.4 million judgment that had ballooned to $15 million because of interest, the city's attorney Tammy Baker said in an interview a week ago. The judgment is concerns a land sale.

The city follows the Town of Mammoth Lakes, California, Boise County, Idaho and the Township of Westfall, Pennsylvania in citing legal judgments as reasons for Chapter 9, Moody's said on Monday.

Westfall received court approval to reorganize under Chapter 9, reducing the payment on a $20.8 million legal obligation to a developer, Moody's said.

Moody's warned that Hillview may have difficulty proving insolvency in federal bankruptcy court.

"Generally, a municipality must prove that it is not paying its debts on time or is unable to pay the obligations as they become due," Moody's said.

The city of 8,000 people, located 15 miles (24 km) south of Louisville, can still increase its property and occupational license taxes, Moody's said. Hillview can also issue bonds to pay for losses in legal judgments, according to the credit rating agency.

Although Hillview is the first city to file for bankruptcy since Detroit, cases like these occasionally pop up, said Matt Fabian, a managing director of Municipal Market Advisors last week. It's a typical risk for the muni market, he said.

"This is not something to not worry about, small credits do get in over their heads," Fabian said. "This activity has always been with the muni market and likely always will be." (Reporting by Jessica DiNapoli; Editing by Alan Crosby)