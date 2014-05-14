BEIJING May 14 China has said U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry did not refer to "provocative" action by
Beijing in the South China Sea while holding a telephone
conversation with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
"In fact, U.S. Secretary of State Kerry made no such
comments during the phone conversation," China Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hua Chunying told the official Xinhua news agency late
on Tuesday.
Kerry's message during the phone talks was that the United
States does not take sides in the South China Sea dispute, and
has no intention to make any judgment on the issue of
territorial sovereignty, Xinhua said.
Tensions rose last week after China moved a giant oil rig
into an area also claimed by Vietnam. Each country accused the
other of ramming its ships near the disputed Paracel Islands.
China claims almost the entire South China Sea, rejecting
rival claims to parts of it from Vietnam, the Philippines,
Taiwan, Malaysia and Brunei.
"He (Kerry) said China's introduction of an oil rig and
numerous government vessels in waters disputed with Vietnam was
provocative," U.S. State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told
reporters in Washington, referring to the telephone call.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard and Michael Martina in BEIJING,;
Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)