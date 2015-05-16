(Corrects wording of Kerry quote in paragraph 13 from "scares"
to "strips"; adds details and context)
By David Brunnstrom and Michael Martina
BEIJING May 16 The United States and China
clashed over a territorial dispute in the South China Sea on
Saturday, as China's foreign minister asserted its sovereignty
to reclaim reefs saying its determination to protect its
interests is "as hard as a rock".
After a private meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi showed no sign of
backing down despite Kerry urging China to take action to reduce
tension in the South China Sea.
"With regard to construction on the Nansha islands and
reefs, this is fully within the scope of China's sovereignty,"
Wang told reporters, using the Chinese name for the Spratly
islands.
"I would like to reaffirm that China's determination to
safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity is as hard
as a rock," he said. "It is the people's demand of the
government and our legitimate right."
Wang made the comments at a joint news conference with
Kerry, who is on a two-day visit to China likely to be dominated
by deepening concern about Beijing's ambitions in the South
China Sea.
China claims about 90 percent of the 3.5 million sq km (1.35
million sq mile) sea. The Philippines, Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei
and Vietnam also claim large parts of it.
China's rapid reclamation effort around seven reefs in the
Spratly archipelago of the South China Sea has alarmed other
claimants such as the Philippines and Vietnam.
At the same time, China has expressed its concern about a
possible U.S. plan to send military aircraft and ships to assert
freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.
Kerry did not respond when asked to clarify whether the
United States intended to follow through on what a U.S. official
on Tuesday said was a proposal to send U.S. military aircraft
and ships within territorial limits China asserts around
reclaimed land.
"SMART DIPLOMACY"
The United States does not take a position on the rival
territorial claims in the South China Sea, but says
international law does not allow for sovereignty to be
"manufactured" by building up underwater reefs.
Kerry said the United States had stated its concerns about
the pace and scope of China's land reclamation in the sea.
"I urged China through Foreign Minister Wang to take actions
that will join everybody in helping to reduce tensions and
increase the prospect of a diplomatic solution," he said.
He said he believed he and Wang agreed the region needed
"smart diplomacy" in order to conclude a code of conduct between
the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and China, "and not
outposts and military strips" - an apparent reference to
airstrips the United States believes China is building on
reclaimed land.
Kerry said the United States and China had "a lot
to accomplish together ... as two of the world's major powers
and largest economies" and that millions of people around the
world depended on them to ensure "high standards of behaviour
and aspiration".
Wang said that while both countries had differences on the
South China Sea, they were committed to freedom of navigation
and peace and stability in the area and added that China hoped
to continue a dialogue to improve understanding on the issue.
The South China Sea dispute is the latest source of friction
between the world's two biggest economies, which have sparred
over everything from trade and human rights to exchanges of
accusations of hacking.
Despite this, they cooperate in many areas such as climate
change, North Korea and Iran.
Recent satellite images have shown that since about March
2014, China has conducted reclamation work at seven sites in the
Spratlys and is constructing a military-sized air strip on Fiery
Cross Reef and possibly a second on another reef.
The Philippines, a U.S. treaty ally, has called for urgent
action.
China rejects U.S. involvement in the dispute and has blamed
the United States for stoking tension by encouraging countries
to engage in "dangerous behaviour". China has reiterated that
the only way to address the issue is through bilateral talks.
On North Korea, Kerry said he was hopeful a potential
nuclear deal with Iran could be a "message" for Pyongyang, but
added that whether or not North Korea "is capable of
internalising that kind of message, that's still to be proven".
Kerry's trip is intended to prepare for annual U.S.-China
Strategic and Economic Dialogue next month in Washington and
President Xi Jinping's expected visit to Washington in
September.
